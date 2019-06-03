GALVESTON
As the West End becomes a more popular spot for tourists, some island residents worry that tensions with area property owners are hampering the public’s access to beaches.
Some people are complaining that West Enders, irritated by growing crowds, are piling up sand and removing signs in some places to discourage public access to local beaches. Such efforts can violate the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Municipalities along the Texas coast must maintain a public access point at least every half mile along the beach, and in Galveston most of the 41 access points are on the West End.
But as more tourists flock to the West End, clarifying where those access points are could be difficult, said Carol Hollaway, chairwoman of the city’s planning commission, which reviews permits for some beachfront construction. Hollaway also sits on a city committee tasked with reviewing island dune protection and beach access measures.
“People tear down signs,” Hollaway said. “They do all kinds of things to discourage the public. They post signs that say “Tow Away Zone.”
That West End beaches have become more popular is no secret.
Parking fees along the seawall, which the city began collecting in 2013, might be pushing people to the free parking on the West End, Hollaway said.
Car counts at the island’s two most popular beach parks, Stewart Beach and Apffel Park, also dipped by 40 percent between 2013 and 2017, from more than 171,500 cars combined, to 111,663 cars, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data.
The park board maintains island beaches.
The West End wasn’t designed to handle large crowds, said Peggy Zahler, vice president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and director of the Spanish Grant Beach Homeowners’ Association.
“Our subdivision was never meant to accommodate large, large crowds,” Zahler said. “Everybody recognizes that it’s getting more and more difficult over the years to control the crowds, especially on holiday weekends.”
She thinks some people might be confused by the regulations about public access to the beach, she said.
“There are people who don’t understand the complexities of all the regulations that go with public access to the beach,” Zahler said.
While some people might complain about resident activity, tourists may be confused about where to get to the beach because the signs haven’t been well maintained, said Dustin Henry, the city coastal resource manager.
Increased building on the West End could be contributing to confusion at access points that aren’t clearly marked or maintained, he said.
But some people might be intentionally trying to block access, Lafitte’s Cove resident Bill Broussard said.
He’s concerned the public isn’t getting the access the state ensures them, Broussard said.
“They have ways of absconding with city easements by building dunes off the road,” Broussard said. “They put up private, no parking, you-will-be-towed signs.”
The Texas General Land Office, which maintains state beaches and enforces the open beaches act, hasn’t received any official complaints about homeowners blocking beach access, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
But awareness of beach access and signage indicating where the public can park is a concern, Erickson said.
“We are working with the city of Galveston to ensure that these concerns are addressed and will continue evaluating issues as they arise,” Erickson said.
The city committee has been working for months on a series of recommendations to update the city’s beach access and dune protection plan, Chairman Jerry Mohn said.
Mohn also is president of the West End Property Owners Association.
He doesn’t think people intentionally block beach access, but there are issues with signage that the committee hopes to address in its recommendations, he said.
“There aren’t any signs pointing to the beach access, and there are some that don’t really identify the parking spaces,” Mohn said.
He expects those recommendations to be completed next month, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.