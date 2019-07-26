Former Galveston resident U.S. Army Sgt. James “Jamie” Johnston, killed in Afghanistan on June 25, will be honored Saturday night at a benefit for his wife and yet-to-be-born child.
Johnston attended Ball High School in 10th grade, said his mother, Galveston resident and business owner Meghan Billiot. She and her former spouse, Derek Billiot, own and operate Reel Men Fishing Charters on the island.
“The last time I talked to Jamie, a month before he was killed, he said to me, ‘Mom, do you think you’ll have room for me as a captain?’” Billiot said.
Johnston, who had served in the Army for about six years, had decided to finish his tour and not re-enlist after hearing his wife, Krista, was expecting their first child, Billiot said.
“She told him about the baby the day before he deployed to Afghanistan,” Billiot said.
Krista Johnston, now five months pregnant with a daughter — she plans to name her Jamie Avery Grace Johnston, after her husband — lives in Copperas Cove near Fort Hood where Jamie was stationed, and will move to Galveston after the baby is born, Billiot said.
A portrait of James Johnston was dedicated and hung at the Fallen Warriors Gallery in west Harris County on Thursday, one of many memorials the family has attended since his death.
Billiot said the reality of her son’s death is just beginning to sink in.
“We’re calling it the longest deployment,” she said. “I was walking at sunrise this morning and we were talking about how sailors’ wives must have felt when their husbands were lost at sea. Now I know how it feels. We know it’s real but we just feel like he’s still over there, still deployed.”
James Johnston, 24, was an explosive ordnance disposal specialist. He died alongside Master Sgt. Michael B. Riley, a 32-year-old Green Beret, in a night raid at the hands of three Taliban fighters, Billiot said.
“He was the epitome of what we as soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready,” his battalion commander, Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, said in a statement after his death.
Johnston, known as J.J. by some of his fellow soldiers, was known for his collection of Hawaiian print shirts and for instituting Hawaiian Shirt Friday wherever he served.
Saturday night’s benefit will be held at Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St., from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a raffle, food and drinks and outdoor tents set up, Billiot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.