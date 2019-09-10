GALVESTON
The county’s tax rate, and total projected revenue, will be lower next year under a budget unanimously approved by Galveston County Commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $144.6 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The fiscal year 2019 budget projected $149 million in total revenues, according the county.
County officials attributed the decrease to the county’s property tax rate. Commissioners approved a rate of $0.516 per $100 of property valuation. The current fiscal year’s tax rate is $0.532 per $100 of valuation.
The reduction put the county tax rate lower than the effective tax rate — the line at which the county would have collected the same amount of money at a lower tax rate because of increased property values and new construction.
It’s the ninth year in a row county commissioners have lowered the tax rate, an accomplishment that coincides with Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s tenure in office.
“We’re reducing spending,” Henry said. “We went back and looked at contracts we haven’t used in a long time, and cut them out. There’s a lot of reductions in things that were never used anyway.”
The budget does include new spending for increasing the county’s ambulance services in Clear Lake Shores and Kemah; accessibility improvements to the court buildings and $1.8 million in capital project spending, officials said.
There are potential changes, and added spending, to come in the budget. For the second straight year, the commissioners approved a budget that was largely planned out by Henry and his staff.
Instead of debating items to include or remove from the budget before it was passed, Henry has urged commissioners to propose budget amendments to items for which they want more funding.
Two commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting said they planned to offer up amendments as soon as the commissioners’ next regular meeting.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark said he wanted the county to restore funding to three county fire departments for mutual aid services.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Joe Giusti said commissioners also intended to address funding for the county’s library system, which was stripped from this year’s budget. Budget documents show the library system received $593,000 in the current fiscal year budget, but received no funding this year.
After the meeting, Giusti said commissioners intended to review how the money to the system was distributed to libraries throughout the county before restoring the funding.
“Please don’t worry, it’s going to be taken care of,” Giusti said to library supporters who said were concerned about the cuts.
