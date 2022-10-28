GALVESTON
A man convicted of the 2019 murder of his wife on Thanksgiving Day learned his fate in court Friday and heard from people who said they will forever be scarred by his actions.
Dudley Bernard, 47, of League City, was sentenced in the 122nd District Court to 30 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody.
Bernard was convicted Aug. 5 of the shooting death of his wife Chauntelle Bernard, 42, of League City on Nov. 28, 2019, prosecutors said.
Dudley Bernard called League City police about 11 p.m. that Thursday and said he was “in a corner” and “was done,” according to an affidavit.
Dispatchers called him back, and he told them he had accidentally shot his wife, according to the affidavit.
Responding officers found Chauntelle Bernard face down in the foyer of her home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane. Dudley Bernard was outside near the road, according to the affidavit. Dudley Bernard declined to give a statement, according to the affidavit.
A relative who had been staying with the Bernards for several days told police the couple had gone outside with Thanksgiving guests to see them off and eventually went back inside, according the affidavit.
Dudley Bernard picked his keys up from a kitchen counter and walked back outside, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard told the relative her husband was going to his car to get a gun, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard got her own gun and locked the kitchen door, but her husband forced the door open and entered the room with his gun, according to the affidavit.
The relative told police she had gotten between the two and pleaded with Dudley Bernard to stop, but he went around her and started shooting at his wife, according to the affidavit.
After Chauntelle Bernard fell to the floor, Dudley Bernard stood over her and fired numerous shots at point-blank range into the back of her head, according to the affidavit.
Both the Bernards were federal employees. Dudley Bernard had worked as an agriculture specialist at the Houston Seaport port of entry since August 2008, according to a spokesman. Chauntelle Bernard joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2008 and had worked her way up to become a supervisory officer.
After Bernard’s sentence was read, members of Chauntelle Bernard’s relatives read victim impact statements to the court.
Chauntelle Bernard’s cousin Desley Merricks Washington took the stand first.
“You succumbed to violence, jealousy and anger when you took her life that day,” Washington said. “You have orphaned your children and scarred them for life.
“So much love and goodness died with her that day. She was a great mother with a bright future.”
Chauntelle Bernard’s aunt Acqualine Merricks took the stand next.
“When Chauntelle met you, she already owned two homes, and all you had was a bag of clothes and bad credit,” Merricks said. “She loved you and believed in you. I encouraged her to make her marriage with you work.
“Since her murder, your children have reached milestones that she will never see. Your mother-in-law loved you like her own son and you betrayed her.”
Merricks stayed on the stand to read letters from the couple’s children Christian, 10, and Leo, 8, and Chauntelle Bernard’s sister, Trinell Merricks, who has custody of the children.
“I witnessed my sister’s murder and it has changed my life forever,” Merricks said. “I now have three boys to take care of as a single mother.
“These boys have suffered so much, moving from League City in a 4,000-square-foot home to Louisiana in a 1,300-square-foot home. They left behind their old life and friends because of your choice.”
On Oct. 19, Bernard filed a motion to withdraw council and is seeking an appeal to his conviction on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel.
