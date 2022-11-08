GALVESTON
During the first day of a capital murder trial, one witness described looking down the barrel of a .357-caliber handgun and another recalled holding a man's hand as he took his last breath.
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of Jeremiah Glenn, 20, of Texas City. Glenn is accused of a crime spree that began Oct. 2, 2019 with the theft of a vehicle containing the handgun and ammunition in Texas City and resulted in the shooting death of Curtis Lee, 45, four days later.
Yeisser Ramirez, who was also 16 at the time, took the stand with the help of an interpreter, Alan Carratala.
Ramirez testified he was loading water into his mother’s Honda Odyssey at the Food Rite store where she worked on Oct. 6, 2019 when Glenn approached and asked for a ride.
Ramirez said he couldn't drive and Glenn pointed a revolver at his head and threatened to kill him if he didn't surrender the car keys and his cell phone, which he did, he testified.
Glenn is charged with shooting and killing Lee less than an hour later at Costa Mariposa Apartments, three miles from the Food Rite, police said. Glenn then stole Lee’s Nissan Maxima, authorities allege.
Trisha Hayman, a resident of Costa Mariposa Apartments at the time, testified she heard a loud boom she thought was something being thrown into a dumpster.
But when she looked outside, she saw a skinny, tall, black man in a white shirt standing over another man with something in his hands, Hayman testified.
Hayman testified she yelled at the man, who dug through the pockets of the man on the ground and then took off in a car.
“I walked outside and saw a man I had seen around the complex lift up his legs,” Hayman said. “He reached out and gave me his hand, which I grabbed as he took his last breath.”
Ramirez’s Honda Odyssey was found 300 feet from Lee’s body and a fingerprint on a water bottle matched Glenn’s, police said.
Lee’s vehicle was found abandoned Oct. 7 and investigators also found keys to Ramirez’s vehicle, police said.
Investigators found Glenn at a nearby apartment complex, from which he bolted while brandishing a firearm, police said. Glenn was found hiding under a house with the stolen weapon nearby, police said.
While being processed at the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center, Glenn told intake officer Lee Provost he had killed somebody with a .357 revolver, police said.
Assistant District Attorney Clayten Hearrell in opening arguments detailed the crimes Glenn is accused of — robbing Ramirez at gunpoint, killing Lee, possessing the stolen firearm and admitting to the killing.
“The same gun was seen at each scene of each crime,” Hearrell said. “Glenn left evidence at each scene, including leaving behind keys and the cars. There is plenty of evidence that will be presented that proves that he is behind these crimes.”
Defense attorney Joel Bennett opened his case not by disputing that a robbery and murder occurred, but alluding to mistaken identity with another person responsible.
“Statements by witnesses said that the suspect had braided hair, but the defendant had short hair at the time,” Bennett said. “He was described as wearing blue jeans, but he was not wearing blue jeans either. He was wearing a white T-shirt, and not a hoodie with black lettering as witnesses stated.”
Both Dawn Donuts, which is adjacent to the Food Rite, and Food Rite provided security camera video of Ramirez being robbed.
The defense argued the man on surveillance video wasn't wearing jeans and did not have braids, and said Ramirez had claimed the revolver was silver, but the gun Glenn had was black.
Texas City Police officer Anthony Tyler testified he took Ramirez’s initial statement despite not speaking Spanish, which the prosecution said could explain the discrepancies.
Ramirez later gave a statement to a Spanish-speaking officer that matched the video images, prosecutors said.
Tyler, the responding officer to the robbery, testified he was writing his report when he was called to the Costa Mariposa Apartments about a shooting.
“When I arrived on the scene, I could see several people clustered around an unconscious Black man in a pool of blood and a woman giving him CPR,” Tyler said. “I then took his pulse and checked for respiration, which I could not find, and called 911. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
Tyler testified that while getting a description of the suspect, he determined it was the same suspect from the robbery at Food Rite. He also found the stolen Honda Odyssey near the entrance of the apartment complex, Tyler testified.
Tonya Jones, who was dating Lee at the time of his death, also heard a loud boom she thought was something hitting the dumpster.
“I looked outside and saw a man in a white hoodie leaving in Curtis’ car,” Jones said. “I went down the stairs and immediately knew it was him by his outfit and his braids.”
The trial is expected to last through next week. Judge Susan Brown is presiding over the trial as Judge Jared Robinson is on military leave.
Glenn faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
