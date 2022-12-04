An operation led by the Galveston Police Department led to 12 men charged with soliciting a prostitute and two charged with soliciting a minor, police disclosed Saturday.
The operation was held over two days in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to the 14 charged, two more charges of solicitation of prostitution are pending. The method used by the department to find the suspects will not be disclosed, officers said.
The two men charged with online solicitation of a minor are:
Charles Smith, 54, of Galveston, $80,000 bond; Keenan Thomas, 39, of Houston, $250,000 bond.
The 12 charged with solicitation of prostitution are:
Brian Walker, 39, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; Adam Bryant, 43, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; Yooku Woode, 44, of Dickinson, $2,000 bond; Lataron Green, 51, of Texas City, $2,000 bond; Robert Schmidt, 56, of Santa Fe, $50,000 bond; Demetrius Calhoun, 43, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; James Niederle, 68, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; Damien Makhul, 24, of Galveston; Joseph Palm, 24, of Texas City, $2,000 bond; Gladden Walters, 63, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; Joseph Clark, 35, of Galveston, $2,000 bond; Carlos Gamboa, 47, of Galveston, $2,000.
Police declined to answer questions about where and when the arrests happened.
Good, Without customers there's no prostitution.
