GALVESTON
Mardi Gras early birds may be rethinking their parade strategy this year or risk paying fines of $250 a night for parking overnight on the seawall, a change that has generated ire among some tourists and residents.
People who park on the seawall between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. already face a $50 fine, but during the week leading up to Mardi Gras, many festival-goers simply pay the nightly fine to ensure they get a choice spot along the popular parade route.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday aimed to stop the practice by unanimously passing an ordinance that hikes the usual overnight parking fine from $50 to $250 per night during the Monday to Thursday leading up to Mardi Gras’ first weekend.
The city hopes raising the fines during the week before Mardi Gras will discourage early birds, said David Smith, executive director of fleet, mass transit and special events.
“In the past, a week before this, we would have a lot of equipment, cars, barbecue pits parked at that location,” Smith said.
The city traditionally allows fine-free overnight parking during the first weekend of Mardi Gras, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. This concession, which was historically granted on a year-by-year basis, was cemented on Thursday as part of the same ordinance that raised the fine to $250.
But overnight parkers hinder the city’s ability to clean and provide maintenance to seawall facilities, Maxwell said.
The city’s concerns aren’t sitting well with some residents who feel like they’re getting penalized on a weekend they’re just trying to have fun, Galveston native Debbie Gremillion said.
“I can guarantee you 99 percent of the people who are up there are locals,” said Gremillion, who lives on the seawall. “Why can’t you just give people a break and let people enjoy it?”
The $250 fine also applies to overnight parking in the Sunday night through Thursday of the final week of Mardi Gras, according to the ordinance.
That was an amendment requested by residents, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“I sense that the residents may be just concerned with visitor having privileges that residents don’t have,” Brown said.
Since city council passed the rule Thursday, Brown hasn’t heard any pushback from residents, he said Monday.
The city needs some ability to manage people visiting the island, Brown said.
“If they’re taking those spots, the city should be able to control them in a manner that’s appropriate,” Brown said.
The normal $50 fine isn’t very expensive for people willing to stake a claim on seawall space days in advance, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“The reason we’re raising the fine from $50 to $250 is to give it some teeth because $50 a night is a pretty cheap place to park an RV and a trailer,” Collins said.
It is and that’s why so many people have been happy to pay the fine in the past, said Johnny Lidstone, captain of the Krewe of the Aquarius.
The Mardi Gras social club is the second oldest in Galveston, he said.
“I don’t think it’s very tourist friendly to do something like that,” Lidstone said. “It’s all about the hype and I think the city’s made a very big mistake.”
He doesn’t think people will be willing to pay the $250 per night, and an empty seawall the week before Mardi Gras will detract from the festivities, he said.
“Everybody in the krewe is against it,” Lidstone said.
Overnight parking during the week preceding the festival is just part of the Mardi Gras experience, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“I personally don’t have a problem with them parking there and paying the $50 a night,” Cole said.
But people can still park overnight during the Mardi Gras weekend, Maxwell said.
“There’s been a lot of speculation that I shouldn’t have to pay $250 a day to park my motorhome up there,” Maxwell said. “That is not the case if you follow the rule.”
The increased fine won’t apply to the second weekend of Mardi Gras because overnight parking has not historically been a problem during those days, Maxwell said. That’s because of differing parade routes, he said.
Overnight parking during Mardi Gras will be allowed between 5 a.m. Friday morning and midnight Sunday night of the first weekend. People can park on Seawall Boulevard between Sixth and 59th streets, between 63rd and 89th streets and from 93rd Street west to the end of the seawall, according to the ordinance.
