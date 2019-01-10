GALVESTON
Systemic problems at Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices on the mainland have sent increasingly large numbers of visitors to Galveston in hope of shorter waits, a trend that has the parking lot overflowing and is causing long lines outside the small island building.
On a warm, sunny day this week, the line of waiting customers snaked around the north side of the building at 6812 Broadway, and all spaces in the small parking lot were filled.
Mike Stevens of Rosharon in Brazoria County said he traveled to Galveston to get his license renewed because the line at his nearest driver license office was even longer.
“There’s a four-hour wait at the mega-center at the Beltway and Highway 3 in Houston,” Stevens said.
Rhonda James of Texas City also waited in line over the lunch hour.
“I’d probably be in line until 4 in the afternoon at the Texas City office,” she said.
James drives by the Texas City office every day and can see a line spilling out of the building from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., she said.
Texas drivers who see problems with the system aren’t alone.
The state’s Sunset Advisory Commission, which assesses other state agencies and advises the Legislature on reforms, also sees big problems at driver license offices and plans to recommend major changes, according to a commission report.
The commission in February will propose that responsibility for driver licenses be removed from the Department of Public Safety and assigned to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
The commission found that while the Department of Public Safety performs its law enforcement job well, its was not very successfully running its driver license programs, according to the report.
In fiscal year 2017, the department — with a staff of 2,087 and a budget of $149 million — issued 3.5 million licenses and 603,000 state identification cards. Its staff of 84 at the driver license call centers answered about 7 million calls as well.
Lengthy wait times, a well-known historic problem, “have only gotten worse,” the Sunset Commission report said. In 2009, the average wait at the Houston-Gessner office, for example, was 33 minutes. By 2017, it had more than doubled to 71 minutes.
The report went on to say the average wait calculation was probably too low because the clock didn’t start until people entered one of the offices’ queuing systems, which meant the time people spent waiting in long lines outside the buildings wasn’t counted.
And while the public safety department urges drivers to use its online services to cut down on the need to visit an office, the website is difficult, if not impossible, to use, according to the report.
In Galveston, the problem has spilled over to a neighboring parking lot at the Galveston Island Humane Society, where at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday the executive director and some of her staff arrived to find no place to park.
“I really feel bad for them, but we can’t have them all parking over here,” said Caroline Dorsett-Pate, executive director. “We’re concerned about losing customers who might want to come in and adopt an animal.”
The problem had been bad “every single day since the first of the year,” Dorsett-Pate said.
The Department of Public Safety in 2018 announced it had identified potential driver license offices for closure — the department runs 235 offices and 166 of them, including Galveston’s, have a staff of less than 10 — to submit for consideration by the Sunset Commission.
The commission decided not to pursue the option of closing offices, however, and chose instead to recommend the transfer of the program to motor vehicles department.
The commission will recommend the public safety department contract for an analysis of what needs to happen to transfer the program to the motor vehicles department, and if the Legislature doesn’t fund the analysis, the commission will recommend transferring the program by 2021, according to its report.
