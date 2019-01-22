GALVESTON
Galveston police captured two adult emus at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Parker Elementary School after they’d gotten loose from an area home, police said.
The emus, about 7 years old, likely went missing Monday after their owner transported them to the area behind the elementary school, 6802 Jones Road, said Joshua Henderson, animal service supervisor with the Galveston Police Department.
“Evidently, they made it into the area sometime yesterday and subsequently escaped,” Henderson said Tuesday.
“They’d only been on the location less than 24, 48 hours. Evidently, the confinement area wasn’t as secure as it should have been.”
Officers captured the emus and transported them to Moody Gardens for temporary housing, Henderson said.
“Unfortunately, the Galveston Island Humane Society was not designed to maintain emus,” Henderson said.
Moody Gardens has agreed to shelter the emus until another home for the animals can be found, he said.
Henderson made contact Tuesday afternoon with emus’ owner, he said. The owner brought the emus to the island after his mother, who previously owned the animals and lived in Harris County, died, Henderson said.
Emus are prohibited in the city of Galveston, but the owner didn’t realize that, he said.
Galveston island isn’t a good place for any wild animal, said Joel Caldwell with the city’s animal control division.
“The vast majority of Galveston is an urban area with a high population density,” Caldwell said.
Police declined to release the name of the emus’ owner, but he lives in the area of Parker Elementary School, Henderson said.
The owner and authorities are working together to find an off-island home for the emus, Henderson said.
“He’s trying to make arrangements with another piece of property his family has,” Henderson said.
The emus didn’t cause any damage to the surrounding area, but the animals needed some minor medical attention, Henderson said. A veterinarian has examined the animals, he said.
Because they’re prohibited on the island, escaped emus aren’t a common sight, he said. The last time he had to chase an emu was on Bolivar Peninsula after Hurricane Ike, Henderson said.
“They are notoriously hard to capture and when they escape it can be quite a headache,” Henderson said.
