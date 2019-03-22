DICKINSON
A drive-by shooting that led to a high-speed chase that led to a roll-over crash and the arrests of two teenagers might stem from a beef between local rap groups, investigators said.
Cameron Tucker, 19, of San Leon, and Isaac Brown, 17, of Bacliff, were arrested Thursday afternoon after a 20-mile chase ending in Dickinson.
Tucker was arrested after a 2007 Pontiac G-6 carrying him and Brown flipped into a ditch near the intersection of FM 1266 and 37th Street in Dickinson, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown is alleged to have fled the scene of the crash and was arrested hours later after a manhunt involving several area agencies.
Tucker and Brown had been under surveillance as part of an investigation into a shooting in La Marque on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. During that shooting, a person inside a car opened fire on a house on Linden Street.
Thursday’s chase started after the driver of the Pontiac refused to pull over for a deputy, the sheriff’s office alleges. During the chase, Tucker and Brown allegedly switched positions in the car. One of them broadcast part of the chase on Snapchat, investigators allege.
Authorities didn’t reveal Friday how they connected Tucker and Brown to the shooting. The woman who lives at the house targeted in the drive-by shooting does not appear to have been the intended target, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
“There is nothing in the investigation that appears that she was the intended target,” Waggoner said.
The shooting might be connected to disagreements between local rap groups, Waggoner said. Part of the investigation into the shooting involved watching music videos the groups had posted on YouTube, Waggoner said.
The La Marque Police Department and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at a Texas City hotel, Waggoner said. That search uncovered an AK-47 style rifle that investigators suspect was used in the drive-by, Waggoner said.
Tucker has been charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to court records. The latter charge is connected to the La Marque shooting, Waggoner said. He was being held Friday at the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
Brown has been charged with evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court records. He was being held Friday at the Galveston County Jail on $200,000 bond, according to jail records. He was also being held on a juvenile detainer parole board warrant, for which his bond had been denied, according to jail records.
