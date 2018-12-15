The Salvation Army of Galveston County has seen a decrease in donations and volunteers for its holiday season Red Kettle Campaign this year compared to recent years, organization officials said.
The annual donation campaign, recognizable by its Salvation Army bell ringers accepting donations next to red kettles in front of stores nationwide, is one of the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year, said Capt. Kenny Jones of The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
But this year, donations are down about 20 percent compared with 2017 and there’s also a shortage of bell ringers.
“We usually have at least 15 here on the island,” he said. “This year we’re down to between eight and 10.”
The Salvation Army depends on both volunteers and paid seasonal workers to ring bells and accept donations for the campaign, which runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24. The Salvation Army typically looks to its own clients, who might need financial assistance, to ring the bells, paying $10 dollars an hour, plus overtime, Jones said.
“Volunteers are vital at this point,” Jones said. “There’s not much time left in the season to hire people, but we sure could use the volunteers.”
The decrease in donations is a change from recent years, Jones said.
“Last year, we were up a little bit,” he said. “And before that it went up for two years. But this year it dropped. We’ve seen less shoppers this year, so maybe it comes down to being a late start for shoppers.”
The organization doesn’t disclose local data about donations, Jones said.
Red Kettle donations fund the organization’s operations throughout the year and can make up as much as 20 percent of the annual budget, Jones said. When there’s a shortage of donations like there is this year, it can affect a lot of people, he said.
“When our donations are down, we’re helping less people and everyone suffers,” Jones said. “The community is benefited by these donations because we’re helping people off the streets and giving them a chance to contribute.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer or would like to donate should call Holly McDonald, director of development and community relations for The Salvation Army of Galveston County, at 409-763-1691.
