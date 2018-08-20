Several Hitchcock residents Monday called on Mayor Dorothy Childress and two other commissioners to step down before announcing they had formed a group to pursue a recall campaign against them.
“The last few months have been trying times for the city,” resident David Sauceda said. “Many are questioning the leadership and asking for a change. We are asking for the resignation of Mayor Childress and commissioners Fard Abdullah and Randy Stricklind. The city can’t afford a recall, but the citizens stand ready for one.”
Sauceda was one of several residents to speak against the city’s current leadership before a standing-room-only audience at Monday’s regular commission meeting.
The residents are planning to form a group called “Concerned Citizens of Hitchcock,” because of what they called a lack of transparency, mismanagement of funds and because of Childress’ decision to fire John Hamm, who had been chief of police.
Tensions between residents and Childress have been rising since commissioners voted 3-2 and without explanation to fire Hamm after weeks of apparent conflict at city hall between the popular homegrown law officer and Childress.
Childress, Abdullah and Stricklind all voted to fire Hamm, while commissioners Monica Cantrell and Mark Cook opposed it.
Facing a $900,000 budget deficit going into the new year, city officials have been searching for savings.
Earlier this year, the commission voted to eliminate four police positions. The layoffs left the police department with 19 staff members, including 13 police officers and six support staff members.
Pastor John Elliott on Tuesday apologized to Hamm’s wife, Jill Hamm, for the firing before criticizing Childress and the city's struggles in recent months.
“It seems the town has been high-jacked by white collar street thugs,” Elliott said.
Elliott criticized much of the mayor’s supporters as “not being from here.”
Resident Ena Hughes spoke during the open comments part of the meeting in favor of the mayor.
“If you’re so interested in the state of the city, you could come find out yourselves if you wanted,” Hughes said. “These are thankless jobs.”
The crowd interrupted Hughes several times by booing.
The group pursuing Childress’ ouster had contacted an attorney and was planning to form a political action group sometime this week, Sauceda said.
Several signs went up around town over the weekend calling for a mayoral recall, but one resident who spoke Monday asked why they had been taken down.
Sauceda estimated the group would need 1,200 signatures to force a recall election.
“I think we can get it done,” Sauceda said.
The residents who spoke against Childress, Abdullah and Stricklind did so during the citizen comment period of Monday’s meeting, and the commissioners did not respond to the comments.
