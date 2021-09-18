Firefighters from departments across Galveston County gathered in downtown Texas City to test their skills at the sixth annual Firefighter Games on Saturday.
The event, a fundraiser for United Way Galveston County Mainland, featured pumper races, a cook-off, an antique firetruck show, vendors, food trucks and more.
