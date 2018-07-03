GALVESTON
A hotly debated land deal for a private beach could draw more scrutiny as city leaders take up questions about its value and how much taxpayers might earn off the sale.
Earlier this year, the city voted to abandon and sell the city-owned rights of way around Porretto Beach, between Sixth and 10th streets, which the owner is trying to sell as part of a bankruptcy case. As part of the negotiations, the city hired a private appraisal firm to assess the value of the easements.
Porretto Beach and the city’s selling of the rights of way was a thorny issue for months before the city council in January voted to sell the rights of way. The topic still elicits strong feelings about development plans and how much taxpayers should receive for prime beachfront property.
The firm returned a proposal last month, but the city’s attorney identified at least three errors associated with it, which has further delayed a vote on setting the property’s value.
A second appraisal — produced by a firm for the seller — also was submitted to the city, but a few questions still need to be answered, a bankruptcy trustee said.
Details about the proposed valuations in the appraisals were scarce Monday. The city has not made public the appraised value of the rights of way, nor has the city attorney explained what issues he had with the valuation.
The appraisal report from the sellers also was not immediately available Monday.
“The appraisal firm has come back with a figure, but there were three errors,” City Attorney Donald Glywasky said.
Glywasky will present those issues to council and discuss how to settle the issues, he said.
In January, the Galveston City Council voted to abandon the easements. The next month, the council voted to hire Standfield & Associates, an appraiser used by the city of Houston, and asked the bank trustee to select an appraiser to value the easement.
As of June, both of the firms’ reports have been submitted, but the city pushed back plans to discuss the issue at a June city council meeting because there still were issues and questions about both reports, said Randy Williams, the bankruptcy trustee.
Williams has been trying to sell the beach to clear Sonya Porretto’s estate, with the rights of way included. The developer, WRCB L.P., has offered to buy the beach for a reported $6 million, with the easements included. The firm wants to build a multi-use boardwalk with residences, retail space and access to the beach.
“I’m waiting because there’s going to be an amount and at some point I’m going to know it and I’ll take it to the bankruptcy judge,” Williams said. “It seems like everything with this takes longer than you think.”
Early in 2017, the council took up debate over the abandonments of 10 of the rights of way. City staff members said the city council voted in 1978 to abandon the easements to Henry Porretto, but said no proof could be found showing the proper paperwork was filed to make the transaction official.
That action was discussed and deferred for months, until Williams and surrounding property owners submitted a new application for the abandonment of those 10 rights of way as well as several others.
The debate has invoked previous arguments about public and private property rights on Porretto Beach. The land was the subject of two decades of disputes between owners and the Texas General Land Office, which oversees public beaches.
In July 2015, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the land office didn’t own the property, making it more attractive to potential buyers. Most of Galveston’s beaches are owned by the state and managed by the Park Board of Trustees.
The sale has continued to draw criticism, with some residents arguing the city has no legal requirement to sell the easements.
Glywasky has said abandonments should be granted if they don’t impede the traveling public, if the public doesn’t have an intended use for the easements and if it’s in the community’s benefit to abandon the easements, not with regard to a specific development.
Resident Elizabeth Beeton, a longtime opponent of the plan, questioned why the city has sought two appraisals, with one coming from the buyer.
“No real world seller of valuable property would solicit an appraisal from a buyer,” Beeton said.
The council chose to get two appraisals because the sale had been controversial, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. The council would have the option of picking the higher or lower amount for the value of the land or of negotiating a value somewhere between the two, he said.
