GALVESTON
After years of being hamstrung by minimal profits, officials with the Port of Galveston are projecting smoother sailing in 2019.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the public docks, Wednesday approved a 2019 fiscal budget that projects operating revenues of more than $47.7 million against operating expenditures of about $42.3 million, leaving a profit of about $5.4 million.
The 2019 fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
“I think this is really good,” Chairman Ted O’Rourke said. “Most of our decisions are unanimous these days, it seems.”
The port’s 2019 projected revenues reflect a more than 2,000 percent increase over the $250,000 officials initially projected in 2018 profits, records show.
But those projections came before Port Director Rodger Rees took the helm in January. Since his arrival, Rees has reshuffled leadership at the public docks and made several other changes to increase profits, including revising tariffs.
Now port officials are projecting they’ll finish 2018 with a hefty profit, records show.
The port’s projections for 2019 are relatively conservative on the expense side, but do include a possible development agreement with a cruise line, Vice Chairman Albert Shannon said.
Port officials have been negotiating with Royal Caribbean to build a third cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston that could cost $85 million and bring the world’s largest passenger ship to the island in 2020.
The port is home to three year-round Carnival Cruise Line ships, one year-round Royal Caribbean ship, one seasonal Royal Caribbean ship and a seasonal Disney Cruise Lines ship.
To help prepare for other future development, the public docks’ 2019 budget includes plans to issue about $36 million in bond debt at a rate of about 4.25 percent sometime in the middle of the year. The bonds will fund several projects, including a cruise terminal parking garage, slip fills and berth renovations and some development on Pelican Island, records show.
The port currently has a debt principal of about $42 million, said Cristina Galego, spokeswoman for the port, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The Port of Galveston is a landlord port and generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls.
