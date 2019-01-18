GALVESTON
Meg Winchester, director of the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, will leave Galveston this week, closing a career of more than 12 years at the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, to start a new one in Spokane, Washington.
Winchester started at the visitors bureau as director of sales, she said. The visitors bureau is a department of the park board, which oversees beach maintenance and promotes island tourism.
“It’s very bittersweet to me because I love this team,” Winchester said. “It’s hard to leave because we’re a family and a team.”
Winchester is moving to Spokane to accept a position as president and CEO for Visit Spokane, the nonprofit that markets regional tourism, she said.
Her duties as director will be handled internally as the park board conducts a national search for a replacement, she said.
Winchester was creative in her promotion of Galveston tourism, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“The Galveston CVB is a leading tourism bureau within the state and has the respect of our peers and stakeholders, and this is due in great part to Meg’s professionalism and drive,” de Schaun said.
In addition to driving tourism, Winchester enhanced the island’s convention and business industry, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“Her sales knowledge and leadership skills have helped to bring in millions of dollars of group and convention business over the last decade,” Priest said.
Winchester said she learned much about marketing in Galveston and specifically remembers efforts to revive island tourism after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008.
“We went out all over the island and took pictures of what was happening in Galveston real time,” Winchester said.
Winchester’s last day at the visitors bureau was Friday.
“The park board of trustees is one of the most amazing organizations I’ve had the pleasure to be involved with,” Winchester said. “It is just a pleasure to watch everybody come to work every day be excited and give 150 percent.”
