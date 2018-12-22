GALVESTON
A committee is considering changes that would eliminate parking on West End beaches, with an eye toward eventually charging fees for off-beach parking to pay for amenities such as bathrooms and showers.
The discussion is part of a periodic review of the city’s dune protection and beach access plan, which hasn’t been comprehensively updated since Hurricane Ike damaged some beach infrastructure in 2008.
This plan, last updated in 2004, is required by state law and aims to ensure the public can access the beaches and to prevent shoreline erosion by preserving sand dunes.
Galveston has 41 beach access points, most of which are on the West End.
The plan needs to be updated to address several access and amenity issues caused by storm damage, city Coastal Resource Manager Dustin Henry said.
“Hurricane Ike hit Galveston and really altered our shorelines,” Henry said. “The shorelines either eroded or there’s not as much of a parking area on the beach.”
Addressing parking and signage are two of the main focuses of the citizen committee tasked with reviewing the plan, Henry said.
“With a lot of visitors, it’s a matter of not knowing which access points have which amenities,” Henry said. “It’s not clear.”
Proper signage that directs people to the beach is critical because the city must maintain publicly open beaches on behalf of the state, Jerry Mohn, chairman of the review committee, said.
“There’s just not direct where the access is,” Mohn said. “Some of it’s washed out and it’s like an obstacle course to get down to the beach.”
Some access points might be in a drainage easement, for example, he said.
There’s a lot to clean up since Hurricane Ike, owner of Beachside Realty Company Bruce Reinhart said.
Reinhart also sits on the city review committee.
West Enders would appreciate a little more organization at the beach access points, Reinhart said.
“The other thing the committee wants to do is get all driving and all parking off the beach because it destroys the vegetation line,” Reinhart said.
The city would need to provide off-beach spaces, he said.
Some city officials see the potential to eventually charge for this parking in order to fund improvements such as restrooms or other amenities such as West End pocket parks.
Committee members are brainstorming.
“We’ll have to have that conversation about what the city wants to provide,” Henry said.
Last week, the city council discussed the possibility of building more beach park amenities that could require parking fees to fund.
“All those amenities justify the fee,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Citizen taxpayers shouldn’t bear the brunt of the cost to improve beaches, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said. Cole represents the West End.
“I’m really much more in favor of charging for amenities than I am for parking,” Cole said.
Increasing beach access can be a difficult task, but these steps are important to take, Executive Director of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees Kelly de Schaun said.
“We are a community of 50,000 people that receives 7 million visitors a year,” de Schaun said “We have to begin thinking about accessibility.”
Park board data on beach car counts have reflected visitors are moving to the West End more often for beach recreation.
The number of cars parking at Stewart Beach dipped from more than 111,000 in 2013 to 92,748 in 2015 and less than 75,000 last year, according to park board data.
Park board officials have attributed this to the growing popularity of the West End.
The review committee plans to convene a public input meeting on Jan. 24 to learn what citizens would like to see at beach access, Henry said. The committee also plans to look at dune protection in more detail in 2019, he said.
