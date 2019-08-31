GALVESTON
A new state law meant to reduce building costs might further complicate efforts to clean up Broadway, the city’s main corridor, along which a hodgepodge of shabby structures has been a sore spot among islanders for decades.
Advocates of House Bill 2439, which prevents cities from banning or requiring certain exterior building materials, argue it would decrease construction costs by forbidding burdensome local regulations. Opponents, including municipal officials and civic groups across the state, argue it prevents local people from having any say about how their communities look. The law went into effect Sunday.
The law exempts historic areas, which means the city can continue regulating the use of building materials in most East End areas, but not along the street considered Galveston’s front door.
The city has few restrictions outside of historical districts, but adopted building material standards for the Broadway corridor in 1999, said Catherine Gorman, assistant director of Development Services.
The rule required new construction to be clad in stucco, brick, stone, cast iron or a handful of other acceptable materials, Gorman said.
The rule also required roofs of Spanish tile, standing seam metal or composition shingle, she said.
“The rules were intended to provide for better quality construction and restrict metal buildings,” Gorman said. “I’d say that the main concern was metal buildings.”
But revoking these standards isn’t the direction that some Broadway business owners want to go.
“I don’t like metal buildings myself,” said Chris Chapa, owner of Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway.
Chapa wants to see more improvements to the Broadway corridor, such as landscaping, and it needs to be a partnership between business owners and the city, Chapa said.
This fall, the city aims to bring a proposal for a Broadway revitalization plan before the Galveston City Council, Gorman said.
The proposal comes from an effort in 2017 and 2018 to develop aesthetic standards along the road. A hired consultant and appointed resident committee created the standards.
The new state law might not make a huge difference in that effort, said Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, who was on the city council during the beautification discussions and owns a business on Broadway.
Instead of focusing on the restrictions, the city should give business owners incentives to upgrade their properties, said Tarlton-Shannon, who owns Insurance Junction, 3320 Broadway.
“The more you invest in your property, the more your taxes go up so the more your cost of doing business goes up,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “You’ve got a lot of mom-and-pop shops up and down Broadway and taxes are a big thing and they can cost a lot to the bottom line.”
She wants to see more landscaping, decorative lighting and sidewalks along Broadway, she said.
