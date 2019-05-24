LEAGUE CITY
It has become a familiar refrain in Galveston County’s biggest city — explosive growth will add more money to the city’s bottom line, giving administrators the funding they need to accommodate that growth.
But local officials might be able to anticipate some of the challenges that come once the growth is over by looking at cities across the country that have experienced similar patterns, according to a workshop put on Friday by Dallas-based planning and engineering firm Verdunity.
“How many cities think they have enough money to provide and sustain basic services to their citizens?” asked Kevin Shepherd, founder and CEO of the firm, to begin the workshop. “What about in 10 or 20 years? We often hear that they have enough now, but there are a lot of unfunded infrastructure liabilities.”
Over the course of the morning session, Shepherd laid out plenty of examples of other fast-growing communities like League City that have leaned on growth to build infrastructure, but failed to plan for what happens once the growth dries up and infrastructure needs remain.
“I like to mention San Bernardino, which was once like McKinney is today,” he said. “Everyone wanted to be there. But yet, in 2011, it filed for bankruptcy. There are a lot of reasons it, like other cities, got there but there are many examples of cities teetering on that level.”
Essentially, city development changed dramatically after World War II, Shepherd said. Where once communities were organized around a central area and development happened incrementally, cities shifted after the war and developers began building whole neighborhoods and shopping districts at a time.
About 80 percent of Carrollton for instance, was built over a 20-year period, Shepherd said.
The growth is a benefit at first, as more homes and buildings mean more property and sales tax revenues for the city, but problems emerge in the long run because many buildings and structures, such as roads, today are only constructed with 30- and 40-year lifespans in mind, Shepherd said.
“As soon as revenues start coming down after all that growth, then it’s time to replace the infrastructure,” he said. “That can catch a lot of people off guard.”
The keys to long-term sustainability, then, include communication with residents to let them know what their tax money is paying for, better community design and better-allocating costs, among others, Shepherd said.
Several League City officials and residents all said that they felt the city was headed in a better direction and administrators were doing a better job planning, though there had been squandered opportunity early in the city’s growth.
“When we were in the explosive development phase, it seems like every council meeting, the chamber was full of developers and I didn’t see correlation with that plan in the city’s capital improvement plan,” said Peggy Zahler, a resident for about 20 years. “But I think that’s started to change, I don’t really think that’s an issue anymore.”
League City’s population increased by 1,690 people from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018, according to the census bureau. The city’s population increased to 106,244 people.
But city officials in Friday’s workshop estimated League City is only about 55 percent developed, and projections show that, once fully developed, the population could rise to more than 200,000.
Friday’s presentation also drew attendees from other fast-growing communities around the Houston area, including representatives from Sugar Land and Katy, among others.
