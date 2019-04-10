GALVESTON
A computer system failure at tourist destination Moody Gardens, and the organization’s hotel, has prevented customers from making digital payments and bookings for about a month, a spokeswoman said.
Staff members in the technical department at the Moody Gardens Hotel Spa & Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd., expect online booking for hotel rooms to be restored Thursday, spokeswoman Jerri Hamachek said.
But restoring online payment for ticketing could take longer, since that service is run through a third party, she said.
“We had a catastrophic system failure,” Hamachek said.
The hotel could take reservations by phone within seven days, but the staff couldn’t access the system to check bookings beyond that period of time, she said.
The technology department noticed suspicious activity in the system on March 14, which prompted staff to shut down the entire system, she said.
Moody Gardens, which includes Rainforest, Aquarium and Discovery pyramids, among other attractions, has no evidence that any personal information was leaked, Hamachek said.
“That was definitely our primary concern,” Hamachek said.
While she’s sure the company lost some business because of the system failure, it’s hard to quantify that amount, she said.
“I would speculate that online convenience is a priority for folks, so it is unfortunate,” Hamachek said. “It’s hard to know what the scope of that would be.”
Moody Gardens took its time to bring the system back online to ensure there were no threats and that customers’ personal security was safe, Hamachek said.
“We definitely want to make sure that we’re mindful of security,” Hamachek said.
The staff isn’t sure how long it will take for online ticketing to be restored, because Moody Gardens will have to work with its third party payment site, she said.
