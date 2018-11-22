A California man and child are suing a League City mental health facility, asserting the child was sexually abused by employees of the facility but officials never took action to stop it.
Darcell Greer as the next friend of Z.G., a minor, filed suit against The Devereux Foundation doing business as Devereux Texas Treatment Network and Shailen Jamal Simmons, of Texas City, in the 56th District Court in Galveston County, seeking more than $50,000 in monetary relief.
Z.G. has a history of significant mental health disorders, including bipolar and depression disorders and had been molested twice, which led to her going to the League City mental health facility in January 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Facility officials knew about the previous sexual abuse because it was on the girl’s initial paperwork, the lawsuit asserts.
But, starting at least in December 2017, someone started sexually abusing Z.G. at the facility, the lawsuit asserts.
Someone reported the abuse in February and Z.G.’s guardian was notified about an investigation, but shortly after, was told the investigation closed because of insufficient evidence, the lawsuit asserts.
The girl was granted permission to stay off-campus with a guardian in March, according to the lawsuit.
But Simmons, who was an employee at the facility, drove to the hotel on March 16, picked up the girl, and drove her to a motel in Harris County and sexually abused her for hours, according to the lawsuit.
Simmons, who could not be reached for comment, has since been charged with sexual assault of a child in Harris County, court records show.
The girl then reported the second incident several days later, which was the second time in about a month the facility heard she was being molested, the lawsuit asserts.
The facility has a history of committing serious violations, being cited by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for 32 high-and-medium-risk violations since 2015, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
Officials with The Devereux Foundation did not respond to a request for comment.
