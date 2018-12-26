The deadliest school shooting in Texas history left an indelible mark on Galveston County in 2018.
The eight students and two adults who were killed on the morning of May 18 made up a third of the confirmed homicides in Galveston County in 2018, according to a records review conducted by the Galveston County Daily News.
The Daily News requested records from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science identifying deaths that were classified as homicides and were investigated by agencies in Galveston County.
There were 29 declared homicides in the county this year, making it one of the deadliest, in terms of violent crime, in county history.
There were 17 confirmed homicides by assault in Galveston County in 2017. In 2016, there were 23 homicides investigated by authorities.
Between 1999 and 2014, there were an average of 19 homicide deaths caused by assault per year, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Authorities have arrested nine people in connection to 16 of the deaths.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, of Santa Fe was charged with capital murder on May 18 in the Santa Fe killings. Much still remains unknown about the shooting, including what motives, if any, authorities will allege Pagourtzis had in the shooting.
In four of the cases this year, the person suspected of killing died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds before authorities arrived.
There also were five fatal police shootings in the county this year: three in League City and two in Galveston. No officers have been charged in connection to those killings, but all but one still remains officially under investigation.
Left unsolved are three homicides, all on Galveston Island.
Here is a list of the people killed in Galveston this past year, according to the medical examiners’ offices:
Brandy Rhines, 39, of La Marque, died after being shot inside her home Jan. 5. Police arrested Byron Coleman, 38, of La Marque soon after the shooting and charged him with Rhines’ murder in May. A jury trial is scheduled for March, according to court records.
Mauricio Canas Sr., 40, Mauricio Canas Jr., 10, and Daniel Canas, 5, all of Baytown, died after being shot in a hotel room at the San Luis Hotel and Resort in Galveston on Jan. 8. The father and sons were shot by Flor De Maria Pineda de Canas, their wife and mother, before she turned the gun on herself, police said.
Alvaro Herrera, 18, of Dickinson was shot and killed in League City by police officer Stephen Massey on Jan. 23. Massey stopped Herrera in a subdivision while responding to an attempted carjacking at a nearby CVS. Police said Herrera resisted arrest, and attempted to take the officer’s gun, leading to a struggle where Herrera was stabbed and shot. A grand jury declined to take action against Massey in June.
Kendrae Jones, 32, of Texas City, was shot seven times outside a La Marque nightclub on Feb. 3. In March, police arrested Javonta Filer, 22, of Texas City and accused him of shooting Jones from inside a car after the two had argued inside the club. No trial date has been set for Filer.
Mathilda Overstreet, 96, of Galveston, was shot and killed with a shotgun inside her home on Feb. 19. Police said Terry Overstreet, 66, of Galveston, killed his mother before killing himself.
Amy Brown, 37, of Texas City, was shot and killed inside her home on April 28. In May, police arrested her boyfriend, Clint Felder, 46, and charged him with murder. Felder is accused of shooting Brown twice after a daylong argument. No trial date has been set.
Roger Fortner, 49, of League City, was shot inside his home on Morningside Drive in League City on May 1 after police raided the home to arrest his stepson. Fortner was shot after he refused to put down a “samurai-style sword,” police said. League City police officer Matt Maggiolino fired the fatal shot. Maggiolino has not been charged in the shooting, but authorities have not said whether the shooting has been considered by a grand jury, as is typical with fatal police shootings.
Marvin Bookman, 57, Texas City, died of blunt forces injuries after being hit by car on May 17. Police accused Bookman’s neighbor, Thaddeus Kirk, 55, of Texas City, of running down Bookman during an argument over a blocked driveway. A jury trial has been set for April, according to court records.
Glenda Perkins, 64; Cynthia Tisdale, 63; Kimberly Vaughn, 14; Shana Fisher, 16; Angelique Ramirez, 15; Christian Garcia, 15; Jared Black, 17; Sabika Sheikh, 17; Christopher Stone, 17; and Aaron McLeod, 15, were all shot and killed inside Santa Fe High School on the morning of May 18. The students and substitute teachers were shot inside an art room and hallway near the rear of the building. Police arrested a Santa Fe High School student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, on the day of the shooting and charged him with capital murder of multiple persons. No trial date has been set.
Joey Wetmore, 60, of Alvin, was found stabbed to death in a field on 51st Street in Galveston in May. No arrests in his death have been announced.
Luis Argueta, 18, of Galveston, was shot and killed in Galveston on June 25. Argueta was shot by Galveston Police Department officer Derrick Jaradi as he fled an early morning traffic stop, police said. Jaradi has not been charged, but authorities have not said their investigations into the shooting are complete. A witness to the shooting said Argueta was armed with a gun as he fled the car.
Lucia Bertrand, 33, of Texas City, was found dead inside her home on Aug. 9. Three people have been charged with murder in connection to her death. Police said two people, Cory McCray, 19, and Cindy Esquivel, 17, tied up and beat Bertrand inside her home at the direction of Amy Lynne Medina, 37. The attempted robbery and killing were part of a revenge plot by Bertrand after Medina used the other woman’s bank card, police said.
Donna Brown, 79, of Galveston, was stabbed inside a meeting hall in Galveston on Aug. 9. Police said Brown was helping set up for a support group meeting. No arrests have been made in Brown’s death.
Keia Manning, 21, was shot inside her family’s home in Bacliff on Aug. 11. Police arrested Manning’s stepfather, Anthony White, on the night of the shooting. He’s also accused of shooting and wounding Manning’s mother during the same incident. No trial date has been set.
Patty Maggiore, 49, of Galveston, was shot by police after an hours-long standoff in a Galveston neighborhood on Sept. 6. The standoff started as police were investigating a disturbance and heard a gunshot come from inside the house. An unidentified officer shot Maggiore after she stepped out of her home armed with a gun, police said. No charges have been filed over her death.
Royce Sedotal, 49, of La Porte, was shot and killed by a League City police officer on Sept. 19. Sedotal was shot by League City detective Shayne Yount after he approached officers with a utility knife, police said. Sedotal had been arrested the night before the shooting, but escaped custody, police said. Police found him again at his home, which is where the shooting happened. Authorities have not made any announcements about investigations into the shooting.
Walton Taylor, 49, of Galveston, was found unconscious and bleeding on 41st Street in Galveston on Oct. 12. He died at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Witnesses told police that Taylor had been speaking with another man before he was attacked, but no arrests have been made.
Teresa Lynn Custer, 37, had been working at Fairfield Inn on 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway on Friday evening when she was shot during what police suspect was a robbery. She died Sunday in a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital. No one has been charged in the killing. Custer lived in Santa Fe, according to public records.
