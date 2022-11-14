GALVESTON
Islanders Monday were reflecting on the life of Ronnie Maceo, a business owner whose name harkens back to Galveston's freewheeling past.
Maceo, who with his daughter owned and operated Maceo Spice & Import Co. in the island's downtown, died Sunday afternoon after being injured in a car crash almost a month ago. He was 75.
Friends and fellow business owners on Monday spoke of Maceo's entrepreneurial spirit, his love of his heritage and how his family, who operated the legendary Balinese Room, shaped the island's history.
Danny Hart, principal at Galveston Restaurant Group, met Ronnie Maceo within weeks of moving to Galveston in the 1980s, he said.
“It is just a terrible loss for the community,” Hart said. “He was just a very good friend to me. I enjoyed his stories and knowledge of Galveston.”
Maceo was proud of his heritage and culture, Johnny Smecca, also a principal in Galveston Restaurant Group, said.
"It showed in his work ethic," he said. "I was glad to know him."
Maceo and Cruz Cortez, owner of Cruz Cortez Clothiers, were at the intersection of 27th Street and Broadway on Oct. 17 when a vehicle broadsided Maceo’s Jeep, causing it to roll, his daughter Concetta Maceo-Sims said at the time.
Cortez suffered minor injuries and the other driver was uninjured, but Maceo suffered neck and back injuries, including broken vertebrae at the top and bottom of his spine, Maceo-Sims said.
Maceo had been in a hospital intensive care unit at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Jennie Sealy Hospital from the crash until he died, according to the family.
“He is at peace and not suffering anymore,” Maceo-Sims said in a social media post Sunday. “God has him and he is home. I don’t have any other words. My heart is broken. I lost my dad, business partner, and best friend all at once this afternoon.”
Ronnie Maceo's family's history was so entwined with Galveston, it was the subject of the book "The Maceos & The Free State of Galveston" by island author Kimber Fountain.
Frank Maceo, father of Ronnie Maceo, immigrated to New Orleans from Italy in the early 1900s, moving to Galveston shortly after to help with the family business.
The Maceo family founded and ran the Balinese Room, an infamous island nightclub that opened in 1929 and welcomed artists such as Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington and Jack Benny.
Tony Lavoi, great uncle to Ronnie Maceo, is believed by some to have created the legendary muffuletta sandwich in 1901.
That's a hotly contested idea.
Owners of Central Grocery in New Orleans also claim to have created the sandwich in 1906.
What's beyond contention, however, is the Maceo family has for decades operated one of the island's most beloved shops.
The Maceo Spice & Import Co. opened in 1944, and Ronnie Maceo convinced his father, Rosario Maceo to revive the muffuletta recipe for the new menu.
Maceo was well-respected among island business owners.
“He was super solid and just a really good guy,” Mike Dean, owner of several island restaurants, said Monday. “He was the salt of the earth and a Galveston legend.”
Dean was one of Ronnie Maceo’s first customers around the late 1980s, he said.
“He never had a bad word to say about anyone,” Dean said.
Mark Del’Osso, owner of Galveston Island Brewing Company, said his company had been doing business with Maceo since 2014.
“Ronnie had that ‘we got to get it done’ attitude,” Del’Osso said. “He was always making sure that we did not go without our Maceo’s products.”
“Ronnie knew no strangers,” he said. “If it was your first time in Maceo’s or your first time that week, Ronnie took the time to get to know you, and sell you a spice you didn’t know you needed.”
Funeral arrangements still were pending Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.