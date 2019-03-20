The Galveston Housing Authority on Tuesday approved a resolution to move forward with plans for a mixed-income development at the Oleander Homes site north of Broadway.
This comes after years of uncertainty about what could be done with the authority-owned property that once was the site of a public housing project.
Officially, the resolution approves an amendment to the authority’s 2012 reconstruction plan and allows the authority to submit a mixed-income development proposal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Oleander site, formerly a public housing project.
“It’s wholly gratifying and instructive to see Galveston embracing mixed-income housing,” said former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski, who supported development of mixed-income housing to replace destroyed public housing after Hurricane Ike. Under Jaworski, in 2011, the city hired St. Louis-based developer McCormack Baron Salazar to rebuild 569 public housing units torn down after the 2008 storm.
McCormack Baron Salazar built and now manages two mixed-income housing developments, Cedars at Carver Park and Villas at the Strand. Both were built on sites where public housing projects formerly stood and both are near fully occupied.
“What HUD is basically saying is let’s do it the way the 2012 housing authority wanted to do it,” Jaworski said.
Jaworski credited members of the housing authority board during his tenure, including Betty Massey, for putting together the 2012 reconstruction plan.
A one-term mayor, Jaworski lost his bid for re-election in 2012 largely because of his championing of public housing redevelopment post-Hurricane Ike. He was unseated by Lewis Rosen who campaigned against the housing authority’s plan to replace public housing, insisting that rental assistance vouchers were a better solution.
At around the same time, libertarian David Stanowski appeared in Galveston, especially at public meetings, including housing authority meetings, strongly opposing and raising public opposition to replacing public housing on the island. Stanowski ultimately filed a lawsuit in federal court against the housing authority that was dismissed by a federal judge while holding up rebuilding of public housing on the island.
Tuesday’s resolution by the housing authority was in response to a long-awaited letter from HUD, received March 11, granting the authority permission to move forward with plans for the Oleander property that it has been unable to either sell or develop.
Over time, the property was deemed unsuitable for redeveloping as public housing because of perceived environmental concerns, because it’s in a high poverty area, because it isn’t near essential services and because it’s in an industrial area.
In 2016, the housing authority asked for permission to sell the property for commercial development and HUD denied that request as well.
The housing authority promised to use funds from the sale to support housing authority programs, but according to the recently received letter from HUD, there was continued uncertainty in Washington about how the authority planned to fulfill its commitment to build 287 remaining housing replacement units, fulfilling a requirement to replace housing lost after Hurricane Ike and to use Community Development Block Grant funds set aside for that purpose by the state of Texas in 2012.
In 2018, the housing authority submitted a plan to HUD to build out the 287 remaining units on a scattered-site basis around Galveston Island, but the Office of Public and Indian Housing said scattered-site units would be expensive and too hard for the housing authority to manage.
The housing authority is in the process of completing 97 scattered-site housing units around Galveston. The project is expected to be completed by this summer.
In its letter, HUD strongly recommends that the housing authority “move forward to submit a mixed-finance proposal for the redevelopment of the Oleander site as a mixed-income project providing public housing units, other affordable units and market rate units in a mix appropriate for this area of Galveston Island.”
The housing authority and its developer are also free to make decisions about whether commercial or retail development at the Oleander site is appropriate, the letter said.
The HUD letter indicates that the Master Development Agreement between the authority and McCormack Baron Salazar, executed in 2012, can remain in place.
The letter further stated that Community Development Block Grant funding related to Hurricane Ike, now under the responsibility of the Texas General Land Office, remains available for redevelopment of the Oleander site and that the land office is ready to work with the authority and its master developer to make those funds available.
“Both the city of Galveston and local housing advocates in Galveston appear to be supportive of rebuilding on Oleander, which is a positive development given past opposition,” the letter stated.
The letter is from HUD’s Office of Urban Revitalization, a division of the Office of Public Housing Investments.
The resolution to move forward passed unanimously by three board members present — Gregory Garrison, Raymond Turner and Chairman Melvin Williams. Board members J.T. Edwards and William Ansell were absent.
Public discussion of the resolution was unanimously supportive of a mixed-income development at the site. One attendee asked whether previous discussions of possibly placing 50 of the remaining 287 housing units in Texas City was still feasible and housing authority Executive Director Mona Purgason said she believed that was not something HUD was interested in pursuing.
The board, housing authority staff and the developer will hammer out a plan to send to HUD over the next two months, Williams said.
