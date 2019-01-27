GALVESTON
Preventing erosion and cleaning up entrance points are the focuses of an effort to revise for the first time since 2004 a plan meant to provide people beach access.
The city hasn’t looked comprehensively at beach access since Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008, and this has created some problems for people who live along the beach, city Coastal Resource Manager Dustin Henry said.
“The area where we indicate the public to go to the beach may have changed since Hurricane Ike,” Henry said.
This problem is evident to Ellis Pickett, a founding member of the Surfrider Foundation, a conservation group, and a longtime open-beaches activist, who lives in Liberty but spends a lot of time on Galveston beaches.
“When you get into the subdivision, you find no place to park and the only trails to the beach are behind houses and places,” Pickett said.
Sometimes, the only way people can access beaches is through people’s private property, he said.
The Texas General Land Office requires public access to state beaches and will eventually need to clear Galveston’s new access plan, Henry said.
During a Thursday night public meeting, West Enders pointed to a need to clean up access points with signage and more accessible parking.
It causes problems for residents in places where public parking isn’t clear, said Rhonda Gregg Hirsch, a member of the committee the Galveston City Council tasked with reviewing the plan.
“There’s a burden on some neighborhoods for parking,” Gregg Hirsch said. “Right now, there are massive areas where people tend to go park and then when the beach runs down, they drive into the dunes and make another road.”
There needs to be better infrastructure so the public doesn’t have to access beaches through private property, Gregg Hirsch said. Better signage and clearer parking or walkway areas could help, she said.
Haphazard access to public beaches can also result in environmental problems, said Jerry Mohn, committee chairman and president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
“There’s a lot of scouring, a lot of damage to access points,” Mohn said.
That’s primarily why Roxy Faulkner is interested in the beach access plan, she said. She’s eager to prevent more erosion of beach access points, she said.
“You have to be careful not to disrupt the ecosystems when you’re trying to make an improvement for people to access the beach,” Faulkner said.
Galveston Island has 41 beach access points. West of Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, the Galveston beach has an erosion rate of between 9.42 and 0.62 feet per year, according to the Bureau of Economic Geology at The University of Texas’ shoreline change map.
The majority of the West End coast is eroding between 1.6 and 4.9 feet per year, according to the map.
About 64 percent of the Texas Coast is eroding at about 6 feet per year, according to the land office.
The process of revising the access and protection plan could last for at least several more months, Henry said.
The 2004 plan took three years to develop, but the revision efforts shouldn’t take that long, he said.
