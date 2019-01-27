After meeting with officials from several Galveston County cities, the Texas Department of Transportation is moving ahead with a plan to demolish the bridge at FM 646 and Interstate 45 during the second weekend of Galveston’s Mardi Gras.
But the finalized plans do the most they can to avoid disrupting the stream of traffic leaving the island, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“They’re hoping they’ll have all outbound lanes open by the time we finish the parades that Saturday night,” Maxwell said. “There are a lot of ifs, but they seemed to have a high degree of confidence.
“They aren’t actually tearing down the overpass over the lanes, they’re just closing them as a safety precaution. So, in the event traffic is hectic, they can reopen them quickly.”
Mardi Gras, an annual pre-Lenten festival that draws thousands of visitors to Galveston and is among the city’s most lucrative events, is scheduled from Feb. 22 to March 5.
Crews will begin demolishing the FM 646 bridge at 9 p.m. March 1 as part of an ongoing project to expand Interstate 45 from six lanes up to eight lanes of traffic in Galveston County, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
As part of that demolition, crews plan to close two northbound lanes on Interstate 45, while keeping all southbound lanes open, Perez said.
The closure should only last until 12 a.m. March 2, which is before the Saturday night parades, Perez said.
Department officials also will coordinate with contractors to place message boards near the Texas City Wye exit on Interstate 45, letting attendees know whether closures are still in place, Perez said.
Galveston city officials initially planned to ask to adjust the schedule, but after meeting with department officials, Maxwell said he was confident in the plans.
Crews are taking down the overpass at FM 646 over Interstate 45 with plans to eventually replace it with a street running under the interstate, officials said.
Reducing the number of overpasses spanning the interstate is meant to help in hurricane evacuations and also improve traffic flow at other times, Perez said.
Department officials have signed a contract for reconstructing the overpass that stipulates crews have six months to finish the job, with disincentives for late completion and incentives for finishing early, Perez said.
Crews are tentatively slated to reopen the intersection to travel across FM 646 in the fall, Perez said.
With the demolition of the FM 646 bridge, drivers will have to either use FM 517 or state Highway 96 as alternative routes, Perez said.
The new intersection will have access roads and space for U-turns in each direction, Perez said.
This traffic project is part of a $120 million project to widen the interstate between FM 517 and FM 518, Perez said. The plan to widen Interstate 45 through Galveston County is divided into several different phases, officials said.
Starting sometime this spring, crews guided by the Texas Department of Transportation also will begin work on another project to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook on through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway. The project should cost about $210 million and start sometime in February or March.
