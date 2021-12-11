Cooler weather arrived in Galveston County just in time for the Rotary Club of League City's Ninth Annual Polar Plunge for Polio Eradication.
About a dozen brave plungers leapt into the waters of the South Shore Harbour Resort swimming pool Saturday to take part in the charity event, which raises money and awareness for the continued fight against polio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.