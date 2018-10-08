Elizabeth Ferris, a senior fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution and a Georgetown University professor specializing in international migration, will present a free lecture Wednesday night at Galveston College as part of the college’s 2018 lecture series.
Ferris’ lecture, “A World on the Move,” will focus on the realities of international migration at a time when immigration issues often are misunderstood and have become political hot topics both nationwide and along the Texas-Mexico border, she said.
Ferris hopes to step back from the fiery political debates surrounding immigration and put what’s happening into an historic perspective, she said.
“I want to make it clear that human migration is something that has always happened on this planet and when it’s done in a safe, orderly manner, it benefits societies and economies,” Ferris said. “I’ll address irregular, illegal migration as well and what can be done to regulate it, and I want to relate immigration issues to people’s lives in Galveston.”
Despite widespread perceptions of an unprecedented global refugee crisis, what’s happening in the world right now — including the arrival of Syrian refugees at the borders of European countries and Latin American refugees at the U.S. border — shouldn’t be perceived as an unprecedented crisis.
“There was a crisis right after World War II, when large numbers of people were on the move and we came up with a way of dealing with that,” she said. “There was a crisis of movement of Vietnamese people in the 1980s and the world, with the U.S. taking a leadership position, came up with a way to deal with the crisis. Somehow we managed to work it out.”
Much of the misperception comes as irregular, unregulated movement has brought people unannounced to European borders, creating a sense that European countries have lost control of their borders since 2015, Ferris said.
In the United States, however, the number arriving at the border now is significantly less than five years ago, Ferris said.
“In 2000, the U.S. apprehended 1.5 million people attempting illegal entry at the border,” Ferris said. “In 2016, that number was 193,000. Today, there are many more Mexicans returning to Mexico than coming to the U.S. The flow at the border is from Central America now.”
A Texan with sisters in Galveston and Beaumont, Ferris teaches undergraduate and graduate classes at Georgetown, is the author of several books on immigration and has worked extensively with think tanks and governments at the international policy level.
“I think there’s still something that resonates with Americans about immigration,” she said. “Almost everybody here has relatives that came from someplace else at some point in time.”
Ferris’s lecture will kick off Galveston College’s lecture series, “Our World and Beyond: Integration of Modern Technology and the Humanities.”
