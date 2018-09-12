GALVESTON
Lynn Parks doesn’t think about Hurricane Ike every day. Not any more.
Ten years after the storm, the memories are sporadic. Sometimes, for instance, she goes looking for an item in her kitchen. Then she’ll remember that it was lost to the hurricane when her house on Palm Circle flooded with 4 feet of water.
“Sometimes, I still think that I have something,” she said. “It’s something I don’t use very much, and then I’ll look and I’ll look and then I’ll go ‘Oh yeah, Ike got it.’”
There aren’t many memorials to Hurricane Ike on Galveston Island. Today, the 10th anniversary of the storm’s landfall, public officials have no plans for memorials or events to recognize the date.
What does remain are small mementos and memories.
Park, for instance, keeps two T-shirts in her wardrobe. Both are hokey “I Survived Hurricane Ike” shirts that some opportunistic salesmen had sold to a neighbor right after the storm. He passed them out to people on the block.
Parks wasn’t surprised by the lack of public recognition for Ike’s anniversary.
“It was traumatic,” she said. “I think people want to forget.”
Ike damaged about 17,000 homes in Galveston, and destroyed about 1,450 homes. In Texas, the storm caused an estimated $37.6 billion in damage and killed 84 people. Seventeen of those people were in Galveston.
The city’s greatest memorial to the storm may be the work that Ike recovery money paid to harden the island against future storms, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said Wednesday.
The island has completed hundreds of millions of dollars in Hurricane Ike recovery projects, with still more to come. The Galveston City Council is set to vote on a group of recovery projects today.
While the island lacks any new barriers against storm surge, the city is still better protected against major flooding than it was in 2008, Yarbrough said.
Critical infrastructure has been raised off the ground, which would help maintain utility services if the city flooded again, he said.
“If we have another Ike, we might not have any people here, but we’re going to be able to flush the toilet,” Yarbrough said.
Damage to city utilities was among the main reasons Galveston residents could not return to their homes for almost two weeks after the storm. The city limited access to the island, allowing residents take a look at their homes and then leave before nightfall.
Hardening city facilities could prevent that unpopular policy in future storms, Yarbrough said. And were it not for Ike, the city would likely not have been able to afford to make the improvements, he said.
Galveston did suffer significant setbacks because of the storm. The city’s population decreased by nearly 10,000 people and so far has only regained about 2,000 of that number.
The destruction of low- and middle-income housing caused by the storm, and the flight of some residents, helped precipitate a housing crunch.
Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released a report saying the storm has contributed to a lack of affordable housing on the island.
Another lasting legacy is a sense of camaraderie among people who lived through the storm and stayed, said Sarah Moore Click, the owner of Surf Styles, a surf-wear store on The Strand.
“I didn’t really pay much attention to my neighbors in Fish Village before Hurricane Ike,” Click said. “We waved and smiled at each other as we were pulling in and out of our driveways, but never made time to walk across the yard or street and really interact with them.”
That has changed, she said. People in her neighborhood, near the University of Texas Medical Branch’s East End campus, are more connected and organized online and have banded together to help each other rebuild their homes, she said.
The same thing happened in the city’s downtown, she said.
“We weren’t necessarily unfriendly to each other before Ike, but there is definitely some incredible bonding that happens when every shop owner on the street is schlepping all of their hard work and life savings,” she said.
Downtown business owners now have a network that activates whenever the area is threatened by even minor flooding such as happened as recently as Labor Day, she said.
“We will connect and share pictures with each other, anything we can do to help ease each other’s stress,” she said. “We’ve all been there.”
