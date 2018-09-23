DICKINSON
How do you know there’s a drainage problem in Dickinson?
When more than 40 people show up to city hall on a weekend to talk about how to fix it.
“You’re not going to be up here on Saturday morning when it’s raining unless there’s something wrong,” said Vince Hoechten, a Dickinson home inspector who attended the meeting, organized by a resident and not city officials, a distinction noted several times throughout the discussion.
“I think this is great, the turnout here, but let me say this — the city should have been the one putting this together,” Gerhard Meinecke, another attendee, said. “The city should have these kinds of workshops and meetings once a month until the problems are solved. The council are the leaders, it’s their job.”
The idea behind the informal gathering in a city where homes and businesses were badly flooded during Hurricane Harvey a year ago, was to provide a forum to talk about what locals could do about drainage and flooding issues, which have grown worse recently because of overgrown ditches and debris-clogged bayou tributaries that slow water flow.
Something had to be done and the city wasn’t moving fast enough, said John Dougan, the Dickinson resident who organized the meeting through a Facebook group he started last week.
“We could complain for weeks, but without any action, then how will these problems get addressed?” he said, emphasizing the need for civility and positivity. “People are busy pointing fingers at the city, and it’s true they could do more, but we’ve got to stay positive and work together to make something happen.”
Dougan on Saturday stood before a concerned, information-hungry crowd, demonstrating how to use an online tool called See Click Fix that allows people to tag locations on a map that need maintenance. Dozens of addresses had already been tagged on a map of Dickinson, many of them labeled with descriptions like “overgrown grass in ditch,” “where’s the ditch?” and “car in ditch and debris.”
The site could help volunteer teams track down problem areas and address them, whether the teams are working through existing groups like Keep Dickinson Beautiful, a new organization that springs up from the meeting or on their own, Dougan said.
“For anyone that wants to get started immediately, this might give you some ideas,” he said, pointing to ditches on the map in need of clearing. “I tagged more than 90 of these places over the last week.”
Then residents of Dickinson and nearby cities began to speak their piece, addressing what’s been done so far, what needs to be done and finally, where the city and taxpayer money figures into all of this.
“Where is the money going?” Dougan asked, suggesting a sub-group be created out of meeting attendees who can look into the question. Nothing beyond fundraising and tool distribution ended up being organized on Saturday, but in the meantime, Dickinson City Administrator Chris Heard attempted to explain the situation from the city’s perspective.
“We are not a broke city,” Heard said, going on to explain that Dickinson officials are working on completing a few federal and state grants that eventually would result in millions of dollars for drainage and flood prevention projects. “Our ability to complete projects comes down to our ability to match funds.”
Heard, pointing to a large map of Dickinson’s streets and bayous, answered questions, talked about the city’s drainage project priorities — mostly north of downtown, near Dickinson High School — and addressed project timelines.
“The city does have a plan,” he said as audience members were groaning to news that a recently announced $1.9 million grant should be available for use in March 2019. “The council fully recognizes the community’s frustration.”
Despite the meeting and the information, however, some community members left early. There was too much talk and not enough action, Ismael Rodriguez said.
“It was educational, but they’re always telling the people what they think they need to hear and not answering the actual questions they’re asking and doing something about it,” he said. “There’s a lot of politics for sure, but there are some things that should be done now.”
(1) comment
I was in attendance at this meeting and I believe first there were closer to 60 people there, second that I received more information in 10 minutes then I have in 16 years of attending City Council meetings, third, there was an atmosphere of positivity and willingness to work together and finally I have to agree with Mr. Meinicke with his comment that the City should have been doing this a long time ago. If you were to check the recording of the last Dickinson Council meeting I attended, you would hear me suggesting that citizens and Council could work TOGETHER if they were interested, suggesting that we were available to do research and hoped that they would share their knowledge with us. Crickets for months now. Thank you to everyone who attended and thank you to Mr. Heard for his explanations. Now, if we could just get the county to pay attention to the Federal monies that are out there that we can qualify for. Also, a resident from League City, Marika Fuller, spoke eloquently on how ALL of our communities are affected by the others. Let's work together to make Galveston County Great Again. We cannot forget that Harris County is and always be "upstream" from our Dickinson Bayou.
