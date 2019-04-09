2019 FeatherFest PhotoFest Grand Prize Winner

The grand prize-winning photo for the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Rob Heifner’s image of a short-eared owl at the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge titled “Short-eared Owl at Anahuac.” The photo was selected from the first-place weekly winners of the photo contest. FeatherFest, Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. For more information about the event, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com.

 Rob Heifner/Courtesy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription