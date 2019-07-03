GALVESTON
Days before it is scheduled to be taken out of service for repairs in the Bahamas, the Carnival Vista lost power at sea.
Lights, elevators and air conditioning lost power in some parts of the ship on Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post by John Heald, a Carnival brand ambassador aboard the ship.
Power was restored to the ship by about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Heald’s posts.
The Vista left Galveston on July 1, on its final scheduled cruise from Galveston before being sailed to the Bahamas for repairs to its propulsion system.
Carnival canceled three cruises from Galveston because of the engine problems, which prevent the ship from moving at maximum cruising speed.
It was unclear Wednesday if the power outage was related to the engine problems.
The ship is planned to be returned to Galveston on July 27.
