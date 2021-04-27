GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees will next month likely vote on one of three options to address the condition of the aging pavilion at the Stewart Beach park.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 12:11 am
Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
Reporter
