Brett Milutin, director of port operations for the Port of Galveston left, talks about the port and how it's changed over the years as Jacob O'Kelley, assistant harbormaster, listens Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Brett Milutin, director of port operations for the Port of Galveston left, talks about the different types of ships the port can accommodate, from the cruise ships to grain and other types of cargo ships, as Jacob O'Kelley, assistant harbormaster, listens Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Brett Milutin, director of port operations for the Port of Galveston left, talks about the port and how it's changed over the years as Jacob O'Kelley, assistant harbormaster, listens Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Brett Milutin, director of port operations for the Port of Galveston left, talks about the different types of ships the port can accommodate, from the cruise ships to grain and other types of cargo ships, as Jacob O'Kelley, assistant harbormaster, listens Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.