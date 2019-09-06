LEAGUE CITY
More than 24 hours after a man’s body was found inside an apartment, investigators would only release the most basic information about the case, which they are treating as a possible homicide.
During three phone calls and several emails with The Daily News on Friday, representatives of the League City Police Department announced a press conference, only to later cancel it and delay the release of more information.
“There will not be any further information at this time,” officials said.
1215 E. Main St., in League City, officials said.
The man died from "wounds sustained during an apparent physical assault," the department said. Police did not describe what the man's injuries were but denied media reports he had been shot.
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the killing, but no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, the department said.
