High-paying and technically challenging jobs in petrochemical fields and other industry are mostly held by men.
But organizers of the fourth annual Women in Industry conference at Moody Gardens Convention Center on Jan. 30 seek to change that trend.
“We want to let young women know what career choices are out there,” said Laura Baumgartner, director of continuing education industrial workforce programs at College of the Mainland and a conference organizer.
“Not everybody is built to sit in an office all day.”
The all-day conference will feature petrochemical and other industry representatives, personnel from community colleges offering training in industry-specific skills and women who work in industrial skills-based jobs, discussing their experiences in what have been male-dominated fields for as long as they have existed.
If Baumgartner and Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College have their way, that trend will change in years to come.
Both women are conference organizers and have been involved since Women in Industry got its start as an outreach of the Community College Petrochemical Industry, a consortium of nine area community colleges.
“CCPI is an initiative that’s been around for about five years, funded by ExxonMobil,” Lewis-Jasper said. “As an outreach, about four years ago we were talking and we realized, man, these are some really good high-wage jobs. We need to let females know about them.”
The conference has grown every year and this year expects more than 1,250 participants, including high school students and women pursuing work or changing career tracks.
“The crafts used in this industry are not gender specific,” Baumgartner said.
Women in her programs at College of the Mainland can train to be pipefitters, to do mechanical maintenance, to be manual machinists, to operate computer numeric control systems or to be electricians.
How many women participate in those training programs?
“Not enough,” Baumgartner said. “That’s why all nine of our colleges are supporting this. Industry is in need of workers to fill the gap, and it’s also a great opportunity for women. They bring a different skill set to the work force.”
The conference this year will feature a welding simulator, scaffolding and other job simulation tools for students to try out in a demonstration area, Lewis-Jasper said.
“All nine colleges will be there to talk about our training programs available and scholarships that are available,” she said.
An aging workforce, plant expansions and new construction starts in a growing economy mark a hot industrial job market in the Gulf Coast with refineries and contractors looking for trained women to hire, according to conference organizers.
“We want women to understand that they can work in crafts that support industry that are just as important as white-collar jobs and they can make just as much money,” Baumgartner said.
Corporate sponsors for the event include ExxonMobil, S&B Engineers, BASF, Chevron Phillips, Dow, Freeport LNG, INEOS, Jacobs, LyondellBasell, NolTex and Shell.
