The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has studied flooding on Clear Creek for the better part of 57 years, but despite the bevy of research, there are still benefits to deeper analysis of the watershed, according to federal officials.
“The last study was completed in 2012,” said Sheri Willey, deputy chief of the project management branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. “So, it’s been studied, but a lot of the development wasn’t there at the time. It’s a moving target.”
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, flooding more than 20,000 homes in late August 2017, reigniting local interest in possible flooding mitigation along Clear Creek.
A Friendswood drainage committee, for instance, recently unveiled the results of a long-term study of different drainage solutions that concluded improving flow along Clear Creek is the most effective way to reduce flooding.
And the League City council in April approved an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to develop a comprehensive flood control plan for the Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou watersheds.
Most corps studies are dependent on the federal government for funding, but the agency can help local municipalities with smaller-scale studies using a program called Planning Assistance to States, under which a city and the corps each contribute half of the cost, up to $500,000, Willey said.
Under terms of the plan, although not yet completely finalized, corps officials would work with League City staff members on a study using hydraulic modeling technology and other corps’ capabilities that would give the Galveston County municipality information to pursue grant funding for construction projects, Willey said.
Corps staff members would use information developed from earlier studies of the creek, Willey said.
While Harvey has renewed interest in flood mitigation along the reaches of Clear Creek in Galveston County, the corps has been studying it since at least the 1960s, Willey said.
At the time, many drainage projects throughout the country were moving toward channelizing waterways and surrounding them with concrete to improve flow, Willey said.
At one time, the corps actually had a flood control project that would have covered the entirety of Clear Creek through Harris, Brazoria and Galveston counties, but environmental concerns and a lack of funding slowed study for many years, Willey said.
Eventually, the corps shifted focus upstream as a means of furthering progress while alleviating some of the environmental concerns, Willey said.
“Clear Creek was a little less developed downstream at the time,” Willey said. “Mud Gully is already mostly concrete.”
The corps’ plan also added a second outlet channel with a gated structure between Clear Lake and Galveston Bay. That part happened.
“Dredging and construction of the second outlet channel was completed in July 1997, and the outlet and gated structure were transferred in March 1998 to Harris County Flood Control District for operation and maintenance,” the corps report said.
The corps actually completed study of the creek in 2012, a report that eventually morphed into a $295 million project that received funding from the federal government in 2018. But almost all of that project is outside of Galveston County, although Willey said it will bring flooding relief to area residents.
But now area communities are hopeful that further study might bring funding for projects along the lower reaches of Clear Creek in Galveston County.
League City, for instance, has grown tremendously in recent years, and further study might show the economic benefits of flood mitigation are greater now than they were in 2012, Willey said.
That would give city officials more information to use to pursue grants, Willey said.
But, Willey pointed out that while Clear Creek has been studied on-and-off for decades, Dickinson Bayou hasn’t been studied since the 1970s. Much of the damage from Harvey came when the bayou overflowed its banks and caused significant flooding in Dickinson and other nearby communities.
While the federal government has allocated funding for several different studies in Galveston County and surrounding areas, it has not set aside money for Dickinson Bayou, Willey said. And the cost to a smaller municipality, like Dickinson, for a $3 million study is often too much to shoulder.
