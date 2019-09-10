LEAGUE CITY
Investigators have identified a person of interest in the death of a man whose body was found in an apartment, but are awaiting autopsy before determining whether the death is a crime, officials with the League City Police Department announced Tuesday.
“The cause of death is an important element to any potential charges,” said Matt Maggiolino, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
League City police have been treating the death of Tommie McKee, 38, of League City, as a homicide since finding his body in an apartment at the Briar Palms Apartment complex, 1215 E. Main St. on Thursday afternoon.
But investigators have been largely tightlipped in the days since the discovery, except to refute some initial reports that McKee had been shot.
“We know there was a physical fight, that he was involved in a fight and that he had injuries consistent with being in a fight,” Maggiolino said Tuesday.
But, without an official cause of death, police can’t move forward with the investigation, Maggiolino said.
Officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office are waiting for pending investigation and toxicology results before determining an official cause of death, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator with the office.
That means officials in the police department will need to interview more witnesses and crime scene interviews as officials with the medical examiner’s office completes more forensic examinations, Florence said. The tests could take an additional two or three weeks, officials said.
