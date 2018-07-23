GALVESTON
Sterling Patrick, a longtime city employee who oversaw the island’s housing and disaster recovery grants, died Monday of natural causes. He was 59.
Patrick, executive director of grants and housing for Galveston, worked for the city for more than 35 years.
He was responsible for administration, management and coordination of all aspects of Community Development Block Grants and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development homeless prevention program, among other housing grants. The department earned many awards and recognition under his leadership, according to the city.
“This is truly a loss for the entire community and a complete shock to those of us who have known and worked with Sterling for so many years,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Mary Patrick, a Galveston Independent School District administrator and president of the Galveston chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, as well as his daughter Kimberly Patrick.
“Today, the city lost a dedicated and knowledgeable resource that will be missed by all,” Mayor James Yarbrough said. “He was an outstanding professional that was respected by so many. Our heart and prayers are with Mary and Kimberly.”
The city will have grief counselors available at city hall in the coming days, a spokeswoman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.