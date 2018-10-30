A Galveston County business owner and restaurant is suing its insurance agent, asserting a premium mixup led to the company being left without coverage during Hurricane Harvey.
Terri Foley and KCC, doing business as Kelley’s Country Cooking No. 5 in League City, filed suit against Ronald Foree, of Tiki Island, Monday in the 10th District Court, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million.
Foley and her business owned a Farmers Insurance flood insurance policy through Foree, but received notice of a significant premium increase in June 2017, the lawsuit asserts.
Foree told Foley that the increase was because the property had been rezoned, but that she could pay a $250 fee to appeal the decision, according to the lawsuit.
“Thereafter, plaintiffs followed up with defendant to confirm that they were taking the necessary action and were reassured that it was taken care of,” the lawsuit asserts.
But, after Hurricane Harvey struck Galveston County in August 2017, Foley learned that the damages sustained at the League City restaurant weren’t covered because the policy had lapsed, according to the complaint.
Houston-based Jeffrey Todd is representing the plaintiffs, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
BROKEN CHAIR
A Galveston County woman is suing Target, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Attorney Jeffrey Todd, on behalf of Linda Forman, filed suit against Target on Oct. 25 in the 56th District Court, asserting Forman visited the Galveston store in November 2016 when a chair broke and she fell on the floor.
Forman was sitting in the food service area of the store and sustained severe injuries because of the fall, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
HEARING SET
A district court judge at 10 a.m. Wednesday will hear arguments on a motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit a beach-cleaning company filed against an island nonprofit group that works to protect endangered marine species.
Attorneys representing Turtle Island Restoration Network and its local chapter director, Joanie Steinhaus, are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed because everything they have said about the plaintiffs is true, court records show.
The plaintiff, Beachside Environmental LLC, filed the original lawsuit against the island group, claiming Steinhaus defamed the company with false statements and improperly interfered in its business.
The company and environmental group have been at the center of a months-long dispute over beach raking with heavy equipment and the use of a permit held by the Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees.
The network is based in California, but has a branch in Galveston.
The company accuses the group of costing it more than $200,000 in lost business and harm to its reputation, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asserts Steinhaus has continuously made false claims about the company’s practices in an effort to put it out of business because the network opposes raking as a means of cleaning island beaches.
Attorneys for the network in September filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that any claims were truthful.
But attorneys for the company last week argued they weren’t.
TRIALS
There are no trials this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.