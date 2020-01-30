Manuel “Manny” Torres, a principal in the architectural firm PBK, goes over different plans for a new high school and their proposed costs during a meeting of the Galveston Independent School District’s Board of Trustees and the facilities committee Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Kelli Moulton, superintendent for the Galveston Independent School District, talks about the next steps for the board of trustees if they choose to call for a bond election for a new high school Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Galveston Independent School District trustees are a step closer to calling for a bond election, hoping to raise around $185 million to build a new, state-of-the-art Ball High School at the site of the former Scott Elementary School, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, on a campus that spills over to the current Ball location, 4115 Ave. O.
A facilities committee meeting Thursday night was largely a forum on the options before the board and a question of when they will ask voters to pass a new bond referendum. The consensus after an hour-and-a-half of discussion was that bond language will be drawn up and voted on at a Feb. 5 called board meeting, and the bond will be on the May ballot.
