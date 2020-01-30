Galveston Independent School District trustees are a step closer to calling for a bond election, hoping to raise around $185 million to build a new, state-of-the-art Ball High School at the site of the former Scott Elementary School, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, on a campus that spills over to the current Ball location, 4115 Ave. O.

A facilities committee meeting Thursday night was largely a forum on the options before the board and a question of when they will ask voters to pass a new bond referendum. The consensus after an hour-and-a-half of discussion was that bond language will be drawn up and voted on at a Feb. 5 called board meeting, and the bond will be on the May ballot.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

