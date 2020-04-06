Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 9:31 pm
April 6, 2020
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will host a town hall teleconference — the "Galveston County Small Business Telephone Town Hall with Congressman Randy Weber" — at 11 a.m. Wednesday via zoom.us.
Participants must register at tclmchamber.com to join.
