High School Mascot Debate

Robert Bear, curator of the Old School Museum in Santa Fe, points Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to a statement chronicling the history of the Santa Fe Independent School District mascot. According to Bear’s research, the use of the Indian as a mascot for the school district stemmed from the town’s location along the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad line serving Galveston. The rail line used Native American imagery in its logos and the theme was adopted by the school district.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

With so much controversy over teams like the Washington used-to-be-Redskins changing or considering changing their names, we want to know what you think. Our question this week is a double-header.

Should sports teams with names that might be considered racially insensitive change their names?

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription