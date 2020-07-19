Robert Bear, curator of the Old School Museum in Santa Fe, points Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to a statement chronicling the history of the Santa Fe Independent School District mascot. According to Bear’s research, the use of the Indian as a mascot for the school district stemmed from the town’s location along the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad line serving Galveston. The rail line used Native American imagery in its logos and the theme was adopted by the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.