GALVESTON
An interlocal agreement between the city and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees is still in limbo while the two parties debate who should handle funding for disaster relief projects on board-maintained properties.
The document is meant to consolidate years of agreements between the two governmental entities and clarify the relationship between the city and the park board, which oversees island beaches and promotes tourism.
Although the park board has maintained beaches such as Stewart Beach and East Beach since its creation in 1963, many of these properties are city-owned.
While the park board has in the past handled applications for and maintenance of disaster relief projects, the city has proposed managing that process for the park board, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“We’re kind of at a standstill,” Priest said.
This extra level of administration could slow disaster recovery and complicate the process, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“How is that an effective use of time?” de Schaun said.
The debate about disaster relief is one of the last issues to work out, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The city wants to ensure that damage on city assets is accurately reported, Yarbrough said.
He thinks entities such as the city, the park board and the Port of Galveston could share disaster recovery experts to streamline the federal process, he said.
Discussion about the document has been going smoothly with the city, park board attorney Carla Cotropia said.
But Cotropia is planning to rewrite the original document to change a tone that reflected harshly on the park board, she said.
“It was written as if we were doing something wrong and when we started meeting with the city, they were very adamant that they didn’t think we were doing anything wrong,” Cotropia said.
The park board already complies with state laws and manages properties according to its rules and standards, she said.
It wasn’t the intention of the city to imply that the park board isn’t effective, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The original interlocal agreements the city had with the park board did not clearly delineate the performance standards or expectations for the management of these assets,” Maxwell said.
The city never implied the park board didn’t follow state law, Maxwell said.
“Adhering to state law is not up for debate,” Maxwell said. “However, council can impose limits more restrictive than state law allows if it decides to do so.”
The draft document also proposes the city manager reviewing park board maintenance plans and management reviews of Seawolf Park and Dellanera RV Park, according to park board documents.
The discussions about who should handle insurance and disaster relief funding for city-owned property the park board maintains is one of the last points to iron out before the interlocal agreement goes before the Galveston City Council and the park board for a vote, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said Tuesday.
Brown also sits on the park board.
But he sees the two governmental entities working out this last point of discussion, he said.
“I think we’ll come together on that,” Brown said.
City and park board officials have indicated the document likely will be finalized in April.
