A police officer from Hitchcock and another from Galveston, who in May were accused of bullying a Galveston woman and her grandson, will attend sensitivity training and will be disciplined, officials said Friday.
The disciplinary actions come more than a month after Janice Stanton said she and her grandson, Stanton Burke, 27, were bullied when they asked a police officer to move a private vehicle blocking an alley.
Stanton on Friday said she was happy with the result of the investigation.
“Absolutely,” said Stanton, who filed the report. “What I wanted is for them to have sensitivity training — that was the goal in my mind that was needed. To me, it makes everything worthwhile.”
Hitchcock and Galveston officials met with Stanton on Wednesday and told her they planned to have both of the officers involved attend sensitivity training and that they would both be disciplined, she said.
“She shared her views with us, and I think it was a positive result,” Hitchcock police Chief John Hamm said. “It was not her intent to make anyone look bad. It was her intent to evoke change.”
Both departments were involved because one of the people was a Galveston police officer, and the other was a Hitchcock police officer. Police have declined to name either.
Stanton had filed the report because she said she thought race played a role in the encounter and she feared what might have happened to her grandson had she not been with him.
Stanton and Burke are African American. The two police officers were white, Stanton said.
Stanton and Burke, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney, were pulling out of her driveway in the alley between 36th and 37th streets about 1 p.m. May 8 to go to lunch when they found a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked across the alley, blocking the exit, she said.
A man in a police officer’s uniform was in the passenger seat, so Burke honked and then approached the man about moving the vehicle, Stanton said.
The passenger told Burke the driver would be out in a minute, Stanton said.
The driver approached the vehicle several minutes later and slowly got into the truck, which caused Burke to raise his hands in a gesture of exasperation, Stanton said.
The driver didn’t move the car out of the way, Stanton said.
The passenger in the police uniform got out of the truck with his hand on his gun and confronted Burke, Stanton said.
He told Burke to roll down the window and hand over his driver’s license, Stanton said.
“He didn’t see me until I started asking him, ‘Why? What’s the problem? Who are you’” Stanton said. “He said it was because we gestured.”
The officer told Burke he should have gone out the other end of the alley, Stanton said.
“I said, ‘You mean back up for the whole block,’” Stanton said.
The officer had refused to identify himself and had walked away, Stanton said.
The Hitchcock officer was the one who approached Stanton, while the Galveston officer was the one who was driving, officials have said.
The Galveston officer will be disciplined under the city’s civil service agreement, which will include a letter placed in his file and attend sensitivity training, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Maxwell said he did not know the name of the officer, and police officials did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Friday.
The Hitchcock officer will receive counseling from a supervisor, receive a documented letter of performance and complete sensitivity training, Hamm said.
Hamm declined to name the officer involved, saying he wanted to first check with city legal officials before doing so.
Galveston police also asked Stanton to record a video about her experience for use in future academy training, officials said.
“I told them the whole story and then told them that I did this because there are people who have been mistreated who have not come forward,” Stanton said. “I wanted to speak up for those who didn’t have a voice. I told them there had been numerous calls from citizens who were concerned about this issue. The theme that came through is that the officers need sensitivity training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.