GALVESTON
For years now, small signs have hung on the double doors at the back of the bottom floor of the Galveston County Courthouse.
“Museum Under Construction. Please Do Not Enter.”
The Galveston County Museum’s director hopes the signs don’t have to hang much longer, she said.
“It’s definitely coming,” said Jennifer Wycoff, the museum’s director and curator. “I get people coming by every day, calling, asking ‘Can I come in?’”
The museum has been closed since Hurricane Ike flooded its old site inside the former City National Bank building on Market Street in 2008. While none of the museum’s artifacts were damaged, the building was unusable as a museum, officials said.
In 2014, the county moved the museum, and its thousands of artifacts to the courthouse building, 722 21st St., into a space that was once was the county’s jury selection room. That same year, the county hired Wycoff as the museum’s director and curator.
The county originally intended to open the museum soon after Wycoff was hired. But plans changed, the grand re-opening was moved to sometime in 2018 — according to an informational sign that hangs next to the double doors.
Inside the museum, there’s a mix of completed displays and incomplete projects. An antique harp needs to be restrung, and a mural dedicated to the county’s most historical moments still needs to be touched up.
Wycoff hopes to have the museum opened in some form by December, though it was apparent there is still a lot of work to be done in the exhibition space.
Wycoff does most of the planning and design of the museum herself. She has one part-time employee that helps with cataloging and historical research for the exhibits, she said.
Much of the work being done to construct the exhibits is performed by trusties from the Galveston County Jail, she said. The museum also receives help from Texas A&M University at Galveston students, she said.
The museum has a budget of about $183,000, according to the county’s 2019 adopted budget. More than half of the budget goes toward salaries and related expenses. The county didn’t budget any money toward building improvements this year, after committing more than $16,000 to improvements to the museum in 2017.
The museum had requested $38,000 in building improvement funds before this year’s budget was passed, according to budget documents. The small budget is part of the reason the rebuilding projects isn’t complete, Wycoff said.
“The budget is small, that’s why I don’t have a lot of staff,” she said. Wycoff would rather be focused on art direction and development, but has to do a lot of physical work herself, she said.
In addition to the main display area, Wycoff sometimes displays smaller exhibits in display cases in the bottom floor of the county courthouse.
When it is completed, the main museum will feature displays dedicated to the 1900 Storm, local Native American tribes, Galveston corner stores, Mardi Gras, local immigrants and the history of gambling on Galveston Island.
Some of the exhibits are mostly complete, though Wycoff is still hoping to install better, museum-quality lighting inside the museum, she said. She planned to have a proposal for the lighting in front of county commissioners in coming months, she said.
“I would expect around Christmas,” she said. “But it has to be dim, dark and lit with mood. When that’s in, I can do everything.”
Meanwhile, thousands of museum pieces are being stored in locked rooms around the county government building, in spaces that were once part of the county jail. Even when the museum is open, it’s unlikely that all the pieces would be put on display, Wycoff said.
“There’s just too much,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.