City, fire union agree on contract with raises

GALVESTON

The city this week wrapped up contract negotiations with the Galveston Firefighter’s Association, union President Stewart Goff said.

Paperwork and language still need to be finalized and agreed upon, but negotiations ended with an agreement for a pay increase of roughly 9 percent over two years for the lowest rank fire fighter and about a 2 percent increase for the higher ranks over two years, Goff said.

The firefighter rank, which is the entry-level rank, was the most underpaid compared to area departments, so the union wanted to concentrate raises for those members, Goff said.

“We know we’re underpaid,” Goff said. “We also know the city is hurting right now.”

— Keri Heath

