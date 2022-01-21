Galveston County law enforcement agencies Friday honored Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 10, who is battling terminal cancer.
Daniel, from Pearland, is a step closer to his wish to be sworn in by 100 police agencies after he was sworn in by all 26 of the law enforcement agencies in the county during a ceremony at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston.
