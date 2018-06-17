Tickets for the annual Senior Share "Celebrate America" event, which is set for 10 a.m. June 28, will be available at 1 p.m. June 24 at Grand Prize BBQ, 2223 Palmer Highway, in Texas City.
Tickets also will be available at local senior service centers in Galveston County.
Tickets are required for entry. First come, first served. Only one ticket per person will be provided while supplies last.
For information, visit www.grandprizebarbeque.com/charities.html.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.