Friends of the Israel Defense Forces appointed Eliza Kempner Quigley, of Galveston, to the role of South Texas executive director on Thursday.
Estab-lished in 1981, the nonprofit organization has 24 chapters across the United States and a mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational and social programs and facilities in support of the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide.
