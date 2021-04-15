Friends of the Israel Defense Forces appointed Eliza Kempner Quigley, of Galveston, to the role of South Texas executive director on Thursday.

Estab-lished in 1981, the nonprofit organization has 24 chapters across the United States and a mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational and social programs and facilities in support of the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription